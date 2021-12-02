EA pulls Titanfall from sale and Game Pass, but also hints at Titanfall 3

(Pocket-lint) - Respawn Entertainment has announced that it's "discontinuing" the original Titanfall, over seven years on from its release, effectively stopping all sales of the game moving forward.

It confirmed the move via a short statement on Twitter, but confirmed that the game's servers aren't being shut down, so those who already own it and still log on to play with friends won't be locked out for the moment.

On top of that, the change won't happen until 1 March 2022, so you've got plenty of time to buy it if you've never had the pleasure of mowing down bots with a smart pistol while you wait for your huge robot buddy to drop in from orbit.

It's not all doom and gloom from the perspective of a Titanfall fan, though - that statement contains a nice little sweetener at the end to make sure that we don't think the franchise is headed for the giant robots' home in the sky.

There's confirmation again that Respawn isn't done with the Titanfall universe, and that it doesn't just intende to continue its story in Apex Legends, its successful battle royale game. Rather, it sounds an awful lot like we'll be getting a Titanfall 3 at some point.

Now, we wouldn't bank on that being even remotely soon, given the amount of work Respawn is pumping into Apex's constant updates and the team it will take to make a full sequel for the Titanfall series, but still - that's something to look forward to.

