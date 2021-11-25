What's coming to Battlefield 2042 in the next update?

(Pocket-lint) - Battlefield 2042 has launched, and while it's been met by a somewhat mixed reception thanks to its consistent bugginess and server issues, there's still a heck of a lot of fun to be had in its modes and across its maps.

This is a live service game in the modern sense, though, and Dice has made it clear that there will be a lot of post-launch content to support BF2042 - so find out what's coming up, right here.

At the end of the first week of BF2042's life cycle, Dice broke cover to confirm that it's been listening to all the feedback flooding in, both positive and negative, from newcomers and longtime fans of the series.

In a frankly HUGE blog post, it detailed a massive raft of changes that it's going to bring to Battlefield 2042 in a series of updates, the first one having launched on 25 November 2021 and with another two planned before Christmas 2021.

You can find everything that's changed in granular detail on the EA website here, but there are some headline changes that you'll want to know about.

Firstly, a wide array of weapons have had their recoil and bullet spread adjusted to be more forgiving, which should make shooting easier for a lot of players across the board. Similarly, the dreaded PP-29 SMG has had its recoil increased to make it less devastating at long range.

Multiple vehicles have had their weaponry adjusted to reduce their dominance, while the Hovercraft has also had its armour reduced to make it less of a beast to fight against.

Finally, there's also a fix for the bug that stopped players from being revived if their body was near a wall - something that was happening way too often.

While the update above is out already, Dice has already confirmed a lot more changes coming in the game's third update and further down the line. There's a massive blog post you can read to check out everything that's getting tested, but here are some highlights.

We're getting indicators of nearby medics back to see whether a revive is likely when we die (something that we're baffled was left out in the first place).

There should be improvements to matchmaking and the social interface to make partying with your friends easier, while voice chat should eventually be coming to the game as well.

Performance should get better over time thanks to small changes in the backend, while maps are also seeing a lot of tweaks to make sure collision is working properly all over them.

New game modes are coming for Portal, including Rush for the BF2042-era maps, and Hazard Zone is getting a raft of changes to make it more suspenseful.

Meanwhile, in the longer term we know that 2022 will see the launch of a set of season passes for the game, each of which should bring new maps and specialists along with new weapons for players to unlock and use, so we'd anticipate that the amount of content BF2042 offers up is only set to increase.