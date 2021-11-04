(Pocket-lint) - EA Sports has announced that its upcoming golf title - EA Sports PGA Tour - has been delayed.

The next-gen game was initially announced in March 2021, with an arrival expected in 'Spring 2022'. However, a change to the release date has now been communicated through the game's official Twitter handle.

"Hey golf fans, we wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour," it reads.

"We're excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months."

Of course, this is all pretty vague, with no reason provided or, crucially, a revised release date, either.

Due to EA Sports' initial 'Spring 2022' release date, it was suspected that the game would arrive in line with the start of the sport's major season, beginning with The Masters in April.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 4 November 2021

However, with this latest announcement, it could wind up being later in the golf calendar - perhaps as late as July and roughly in time with The Open (the actual Open Championship, for our US readers).

Even then, though, the fact that no new release date has been offered suggests it may be even later than that.

When it does, we're expecting a full next-gen experience, but little is actually known about the game as of yet - other than the fact the four majors will be officially licensed, along with the FedExCup Playoffs and The Players Championship, which was announced in September.

Hopefully, the delay won't be too drastic for golf fans, but we'll continue to provide updates as and when we hear them over the next few months. Even if it is, though, at least we have PGA Tour 2K21 to help pass the time, hey.