EA announces beta timings for Battlefield 2042

(Pocket-lint) - Confirming the details from a week or so of constant leaks, EA has announced the timings for a major beta test ahead of Battlefield 2042's launch.

From 6 October to 9 October, players around the world will get the chance to drop into the game and try it out, all in service of the developers being able to tweak and balance things.

It's the first real communication that we've had since the game was delayed into November, and will be the first time players can get their hands on it since a far more limited alpha test earlier this summer.

Hopefully, things should have come on pretty significantly since then, both graphically and in terms of fluidity and balance. We won't have to wait too long to find out, of course.

The announcement post above also contains a good amount of gameplay that we haven't seen before, so it's all ramping up nicely. The beta will let players experience just the one map, Orbital, although when maps are as big as BF2042's, that's hardly un-generous.

It'll be the classic game mode, too - Conquest, and a limited cast of just four operators, to again keep things tied-down for Dice and EA. The first two days of the beta will be early-access, before everyone else gets in for the latter half of it. 

You can find out more about how to qualify for the beta on the official site, but it's fairly straightforward - either pre-order the game or have an active EA Play subscription to get in. That'll get you access on whatever platform you want.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 28 September 2021.
