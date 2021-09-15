Battlefield 2042 has just been delayed until late November

(Pocket-lint) - Battlefield 2042, the much anticipated 2021 instalment of the massively popular FPS franchise, will now be releasing on 19 November rather than 22 October as originally planned.

The news comes straight from EA’s official Twitter account, and cites the “unforeseen challenges for our development teams” as the primary factor causing the delay.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

In case you're unaware, BF2042 takes place in the titular year during a major global conflict between the United States and Russia. It'll feature multiplayer combat of up to 128 players and the most "destructible" environment ever created in a Battlefield game before.

Developing…