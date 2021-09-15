Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. EA game news

Battlefield 2042 has just been delayed until late November

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
EA Battlefield 2042 has just been delayed until late November
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Battlefield 2042, the much anticipated 2021 instalment of the massively popular FPS franchise, will now be releasing on 19 November rather than 22 October as originally planned. 

The news comes straight from EA’s official Twitter account, and cites the “unforeseen challenges for our development teams” as the primary factor causing the delay. 

In case you're unaware, BF2042 takes place in the titular year during a major global conflict between the United States and Russia. It'll feature multiplayer combat of up to 128 players and the most "destructible" environment ever created in a Battlefield game before.   

Developing…

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 15 September 2021.
Recommended for you
Call of Duty Vanguard preview: A fresh look at a familiar setting?
Call of Duty Vanguard preview: A fresh look at a familiar setting? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know
Xbox Game Pass games list, price and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Battlefield 2042 has just been delayed until late November
Battlefield 2042 has just been delayed until late November By Alex Allegro ·