(Pocket-lint) - EA Play Live will stream online on 22 July 2021, with FIFA 22 bound to be one of the biggest games featured.

Fans will be gagging to see even a glimpse of this year's outing, with some of its new features to be highlighted (hopefully).

However, thanks to several leaks, we actually know a few things about it already. That's why we've put together this handy guide on FIFA 22 based on what we know so far.

We haven't yet heard a confirmed release date - that's likely to be announced at EA Play Live - but we can take an educated guess.

The last five FIFA games have been released end of September/beginning of October and always on a Friday (with EA Play members gaining early access to a time-limited version and those who pre-order able to play the full game earlier too).

Our estimate, therefore, is that FIFA 22 will be released on 30 September or 8 October 2021. Both match traditional release dates for the series.

We'll update when EA officially announces the release date.

With no official details, screens or trailers yet, we have to make do with leaks. However, there are some juicy snippets out there already, mainly thanks to a very limited closed beta having been distributed to a handful of influencers and FIFA stalwarts.

It was subsequently withdrawn and cancelled, but not before a series of leaked images and features hit the 'net.

FIFA tweeter @KingLangpard managed to share some of the best.

Rather than a field of dots, the heat maps in the FIFA 22 beta look more like they do in real football coverage.

Expected goals (straight from the books of Opta) have also arrived in the game - they differentiate between shots on target and those that actually had a chance of being a goal.

New & Updated heat maps are in FIFA 22.



Expected goals are now included as a stat too! #LangpardLeaks #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/sTpsiawwTz — FIFA 22 NEWS AND LEAKS (@KingLangpard) June 26, 2021

There are reportedly new passing mechanics, although there have been few examples leaked on what that entails.

There are additional manual player switching controls. As KingLangpard says, you can now press R3 (the right thumbstick) and flick the stick towards one of the three closest players (they have an arrow showing the direction).

This doesn't replace the one-button switching or right thumbstick flick, just gives another option.

GAMEPLAY FEATURES IN THE BETA.



Player Switching:



When defending, pressing R3 let’s you choose between 3 of the closest players and they all have an arrow set for the direction you flick R3 towards



Can still also use R1 or flick the right stick as normal. — FIFA 22 NEWS AND LEAKS (@KingLangpard) June 23, 2021

Second man pressing

It seems EA is dialling down second man pressing to make it less effective over a period of time.

2nd man press:



Its nerfed a bit, there’s a little green arrow above the player that is 2nd man pressing and it depletes quickly (3-4 seconds max), soon as it depletes the player’s press isn’t as intense and basically non existent, also pulls your player out of position. — FIFA 22 NEWS AND LEAKS (@KingLangpard) June 23, 2021

According to those who've played the beta so far, crossing and heading are too overpowered. That'll likely be tweaked before release.

There's bad news for those who liked to troll opponents with numerous nutmegs.

Directional nutmegs have been nerfed



Happy or not? #LangpardLeaks #FIFA22 — FIFA 22 NEWS AND LEAKS (@KingLangpard) June 26, 2021

Note, all of these leaked features are based on a beta version of the match engine. Some will be tweaked massively before release, some might not even make it in the game.

We'll include official screens (and trailers) when available. For now, here are some of the leaked images from the closed beta.

Warm Up kits featured in Pre Match cinematics #FIFA22 pic.twitter.com/NF2Isf2RRP — FIFA 22 Beta Leaks (@FUT22BETA) June 26, 2021

There is no official word yet on which platforms FIFA 22 will be available on, but considering how early we still are into the current console generation, we'd be very surprised if it wasn't the exact same list as FIFA 21.

That would mean a standard version FIFA 22 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. An advanced version is likely to be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows (although the latter only got a standard, non-next-gen edition last time around).

Another snippet we've heard is that ex-England and Arsenal women's footballer, now TV pundit, Alex Scott, will be the first female to appear on commentary duties in the series' history.

