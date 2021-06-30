Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. EA game news

FIFA 22 leaks, release date, trailers, FUT screens and everything you need to know

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
@FUT22BETA FIFA 22 leaks, release date, trailers, FUT screens and everything you need to know
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - EA Play Live will stream online on 22 July 2021, with FIFA 22 bound to be one of the biggest games featured.

Fans will be gagging to see even a glimpse of this year's outing, with some of its new features to be highlighted (hopefully).

However, thanks to several leaks, we actually know a few things about it already. That's why we've put together this handy guide on FIFA 22 based on what we know so far.

FIFA 22 release date

We haven't yet heard a confirmed release date - that's likely to be announced at EA Play Live - but we can take an educated guess.

The last five FIFA games have been released end of September/beginning of October and always on a Friday (with EA Play members gaining early access to a time-limited version and those who pre-order able to play the full game earlier too).

Our estimate, therefore, is that FIFA 22 will be released on 30 September or 8 October 2021. Both match traditional release dates for the series.

We'll update when EA officially announces the release date.

FIFA 22 leaks

With no official details, screens or trailers yet, we have to make do with leaks. However, there are some juicy snippets out there already, mainly thanks to a very limited closed beta having been distributed to a handful of influencers and FIFA stalwarts.

It was subsequently withdrawn and cancelled, but not before a series of leaked images and features hit the 'net.

FIFA tweeter @KingLangpard managed to share some of the best.

Updated heat maps

Rather than a field of dots, the heat maps in the FIFA 22 beta look more like they do in real football coverage.

Expected goals (straight from the books of Opta) have also arrived in the game - they differentiate between shots on target and those that actually had a chance of being a goal.

Passing mechanics

There are reportedly new passing mechanics, although there have been few examples leaked on what that entails.

Player switching

There are additional manual player switching controls. As KingLangpard says, you can now press R3 (the right thumbstick) and flick the stick towards one of the three closest players (they have an arrow showing the direction).

This doesn't replace the one-button switching or right thumbstick flick, just gives another option.

Second man pressing

It seems EA is dialling down second man pressing to make it less effective over a period of time.

Crossing and heading

According to those who've played the beta so far, crossing and heading are too overpowered. That'll likely be tweaked before release.

Nutmegs

There's bad news for those who liked to troll opponents with numerous nutmegs.

Note, all of these leaked features are based on a beta version of the match engine. Some will be tweaked massively before release, some might not even make it in the game.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

FIFA 22 screens

We'll include official screens (and trailers) when available. For now, here are some of the leaked images from the closed beta.

FIFA 22 platforms

There is no official word yet on which platforms FIFA 22 will be available on, but considering how early we still are into the current console generation, we'd be very surprised if it wasn't the exact same list as FIFA 21.

That would mean a standard version FIFA 22 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. An advanced version is likely to be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows (although the latter only got a standard, non-next-gen edition last time around).

Any more gossip?

Another snippet we've heard is that ex-England and Arsenal women's footballer, now TV pundit, Alex Scott, will be the first female to appear on commentary duties in the series' history.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for July 2021: A Plague Tale Innocence and more
PS Plus free PS5 and PS4 games for July 2021: A Plague Tale Innocence and more By Rik Henderson ·
How to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and iPad
How to play Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone and iPad By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox Cloud Gaming now available on iPhone, iPad, PC and even Mac
Xbox Cloud Gaming now available on iPhone, iPad, PC and even Mac By Rik Henderson ·
FIFA 22 leaks, release date, trailers, FUT screens and everything you need to know
FIFA 22 leaks, release date, trailers, FUT screens and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Google Stadia Pro free games for July 2021: Terraria and more
Google Stadia Pro free games for July 2021: Terraria and more By Rik Henderson ·
Xbox free Games with Gold for July 2021: Planet Alpha and more
Xbox free Games with Gold for July 2021: Planet Alpha and more By Rik Henderson ·