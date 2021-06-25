(Pocket-lint) - The Sims has long been a huge part of global gaming culture, even if it's not necessarily the most headline-grabbing of games and it might not have a glitzy esports event to go with it.

Now it's using some of that cultural clout to stage a huge in-game event, Sims Sessions - a music festival celebrating the legacy of its famous garbled language, Simlish.

From June 29 to July 7, your Sims will be able to visit the festival and hear performances from artists like Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun among others, with highlights from the more than 500 songs The Sims has worked with artists to convert to Simlish down the years.

There will also be expanded fashion options for you to pick up, to get that festival look for your characters, and once the show is over your Sims will also be able to hop on stage to do some performances of their own.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 25 June 2021

It sounds like a vibrant live event that should be pretty good fun, and a great way to leverage the cultural appeal of The Sims, so be sure to log on during that window to check it out and deck your Sims out in merch while you still can.

squirrel_widget_5682576

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.