(Pocket-lint) - EA has defended the time and financial commitment required to play Ultimate Team in FIFA 21, after a viral post challenging the company's claims calculated the 'true cost'.

The saga began after Twitter user and FIFA 21 Twitch streamer ScudzTV responded to EA's comments that users can "acquire all items in the game without ever spending money".

These comments were made by the company in the fallout of EAGate, which involved claims that an employee was selling Ultimate Team cards for up to thousands of pounds.

In ScudzTV's post, below, they were able to work out that building their own 'Ultimate Team' without ever spending any money would require an excessive amount of commitment from the player.

One example showed that the player would have to log 916 days of continuous, 24/7 play to acquire the in-game coins required, and another showed that trading using the in-game market would require 10,000 trades with a profit of 10,000 coins.

Lets talk @EASPORTSFIFA (#FIFA21 A THREAD)



You claim that everyone can get all players they desire without spending money on the game ...



Here's my dream team, a mere 100 million coin team.



So this is "achievable" & here are my options according to you;



(1/7) pic.twitter.com/7vhy3HcOMo — ScudzTV (@ScudzTV) March 16, 2021

Top Nintendo Switch games 2021: Best Switch games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 23 March 2021

As it did previously, though, EA has defended the balance of the Ultimate Team game mode.

In a statement to The Mirror, a spokesperson for the company said: "We’re aware there has been recent speculation on what it takes to have a great FIFA Ultimate Team in EA SPORTS FIFA. While we respect the effort and creativity to map out possible paths to greatness, we challenge the premise of these theories.

"There are a lot of assumptions being made in the calculations. For example, you can’t accurately calculate how many coins you would earn from trading as that would depend on your skill as a trader.

"There are also other aspects of the game that contribute to building your club such as SBCs, Objectives and Draft, which have to be accounted for as well. As importantly, FIFA is a game of skill. The skill of the player is the greatest factor in the outcome of matches or challenges in FIFA -- a strong player can be successful whether their team is bronze, silver, gold or a mixture of all three.

"Investment is a choice players can make, just like in the real world. If the premise here is that players want the best players in the world on their team so they can improve, compete online and play against the best, they can do that in FIFA for no additional investment."

Naturally, these latest comments haven't gone down well with the FIFA community, with plenty of streamers and YouTubers reacting.

EA : Create a mode called "Ultimate Team"



Also EA : "We didn't intend for people to build the actual ultimate team"



Also EA : "If you want to use the best players with no investment, play head to head"



We are reminded once again, we are just dollar signs. https://t.co/QAnJjfBFFC — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) March 22, 2021

I've loved FUT for over a decade, I've played FIFA since I could hold a controller.



I'm not angry at EA.



I'm genuinely just disappointed and feel let down by them.



They took our sport, our passion, our game, turned it into a cash cow and spat in our face as loyal customers



— Matt (@MattFUTTrading) March 22, 2021

Tensions between EA and the Ultimate Team community may not be anything particularly new, but this latest round of sparring could potentially be a catalyst for change - especially given the nature of the EAGate claims.

With that said, EA's response hasn't exactly suggested that it agrees a problem exists.

And with the company generating $1.49 billion through Ultimate Team across all of its titles in the year ending May 2020, we can't imagine it's in any rush to make drastic changes.

Writing by Conor Allison.