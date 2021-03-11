  1. Home
What is EAGate? FIFA 21 scandal as EA employee alleged to have sold Ultimate Team cards for cash

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
- EA staff member alleged to have sold rare Ultimate Team cards for money

(Pocket-lint) - EA is launching an investigation into allegations that a staff member has been selling coveted FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cards for up to thousands of pounds. 

Dubbed #EAGate on Twitter, where news of the scandal surfaced, unconfirmed direct messages show what appears to be an EA employee selling the game's rarest cards in packages priced at €750 - €1000, converting roughly to £640/$900 - £850/$1200. 

In another alleged exchange, three of the game's 'Prime Icon Moments' cards and two 'Team of the Season' cards are being offered for €1700 (£1450/$2000).

What is EAGate? Why is it a big deal?

FIFA 21's most lucrative items - in terms of its own in-game currency - are allegedly being sold for cash.

Typically, users would only be able to acquire items from promotions such as EA's 'Prime Icon Moments' through in-game, randomised packs that include cards and other in-game consumables. Some promotions also reward the user with coveted cards after they complete a series of in-game objectives. 

Naturally, the allegations suggest a grave imbalance within the game's competition and economy, with the potential buyers able to essentially leapfrog most of the user base by paying real-world money. 

How did EAGate claims surface?

A number of tweets on 10 March, seen below, show discussions between some users and the seller, purportedly an EA employee. 

Has something like this happened before?

EA has faced criticism for Ultimate Team's use of loot boxes, which are a type of microtransaction in video games whereby a user can use real-world money to fund varying in-game rewards.

A simple Google search will also reveal a black market for FIFA coins, Ultimate Team's in-game currency, where users can buy or sell for real-world cash.

However, EAGate represents the first time the company has been embroiled in a scandal regarding allegations over the conduct of its own staff. 

How has EA responded?

With platforms like Twitter and Reddit ablaze with chatter regarding EAGate, the company responded to the claims with the following comment.

Writing by Conor Allison.

