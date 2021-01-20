(Pocket-lint) - Apex Legends was a hit when it first released and though gamers could play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, mobile and Switch gamers were left wanting. Is that about to change?

Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter did well when it first launched and there was always a question of whether it would appear on mobile. In fact, way back in 2019, during an earnings call EA's CEO Andrew Wilson suggested it was a possibility that the game would eventually appear on Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. But we're still waiting on that to come to fruition.

Switch gamers might get to experience it first if this recent accidental leak is to be believed. It seems that the Japanese Apex Legends YouTube account suggested that the Nintendo Switch version of the game might be launching on 2 February alongside the start of season 8:

BREAKING: The Japanese version on YouTube states Apex Legends is coming to Switch on February 2.



"And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!" pic.twitter.com/63TpUn27Mx — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

When it was spotted, there was no mention on the English version of the same video and the evidence of it was quickly removed from the Japanese video too.

However, there might still be some truth to it as the Switch launch was originally planned for 2020 but delayed to give the game more development time.

In 2020, Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends spoke about the future of the game on Switch:

"...For those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out."

So it's plausible that this leaked date is indeed accurate.

Writing by Adrian Willings.