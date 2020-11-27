(Pocket-lint) - Electronic Arts has pushed an update to Star Wars Squadrons that adds extra graphical features for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. PC VR headest owners should also now see improved frame rates.

Thanks to "update 3.0" PS5 owners are treated to improved visual quality and lighting, with up to 4K play.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners get even more for their money, with an option to play at up to 120fps (albeit with reduced visual quality).

And anyone who hasn't yet savoured the dog-fighting game, it's also available in some amazing Black Friday deals. As it plays through backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (with the improvements added through the update), you buy buy the respective PS4 or Xbox One version and it'll work well.

And, as well as the new DualSense/Xbox Wireless controllers, you can also use a PS4 DualShock or older Xbox controller when playing the game.

In it, you get to play in massive multiplayer skirmishes, while flying either a Tie-Fighter or X-Wing. There is also a decent campaign story mode, where you similarly get to play as characters from opposing sides of the conflict.

The PlayStation 4 version is also able to play through a PSVR headset.

