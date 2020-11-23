FIFA 21 just got a massive Black Friday discount

(Pocket-lint) - FIFA 21 has only been out for a couple of months, but it's nonetheless getting a heavy discount for Black Friday on Amazon UK - a welcome chance for anyone who hasn't picked it up yet to do so at a bargain price.

The game's 33% off on both PS4 and Xbox One in the UK with bigger discounts in the US, with free upgrades to next-gen versions included in all versions of the game, so even if you've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X coming you'll be making the ideal purchase.

If you're in the UK, you can grab FIFA 21 for PS4 for £32.99, down from £48.99, while the Xbox One version is also £32.99 down from £48.99, so the reduction is the same whichever platform you prefer.

For US readers, meanwhile, things are even rosier - FIFA 21 for PS4 is $26.99 down from $59.99, and on Xbox for $27.99 - in both cases that's more than half off the normal price.

It really is great timing, too, with the next-gen versions of the game hitting on 4 December - this'll give you enough time to get used to gameplay changes before the graphical upgrades and improved loading times really hit home soon.

If you want to opt for the slightly more expensive editions that come with various bonuses and in-game currency, they're also discounted in the UK, at least - the Ultimate Edition of the game can be picked up for £51.99 on either PS4 or Xbox.

FIFA 21's been a well-received update to the formula for EA Sports, and we're very excited to see what that 4 December launch date can bring, so be sure to snap up this deal before it disappears, as you're unlikely to see a better price through this Black Friday.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.