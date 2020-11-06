(Pocket-lint) - EA Play subscribers will soon get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a popular game that released last November.

Starting 10 November 2020, EA Play subscribers can get unlimited access to the game, which will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers that same day. Keep in mind Microsoft and EA recently announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get EA Play from 10 November 2020.

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you play games on Xbox consoles, PC, and Android via xCloud. However, EA Play through Game Pass will only work with Xbox consoles at first, as the ability to play EA Play games on PC with a Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC isn't arriving until December.

EA Play, which costs $4.99 per month or $14 per month when bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, has more than 60 EA titles, including The Sims, FIFA, and, of course, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Star Wars game is an action-adventure developed by Titanfall and Apex Legends studio Respawn.

Let's not forget Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S also officially launch on 10 November, so it's an all-around busy day. The timing is no coincidence, however, as, the release of Fallen Order through EA Play will give new owners of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles a title to play right away.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.