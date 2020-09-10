(Pocket-lint) - Like Xbox, PlayStation and Ubisoft, Electronic Arts has its own games subscription service which provides access to its vast back catalogue of titles and more.

So, what is EA Play, how much does it cost, and what platforms is it available for?

We answer those questions and many more below.

Previously called EA Access on Xbox One and PS4, and Origin Access on PC, EA Play is a subscription service that offers "all-you-can-eat" access to its back catalogue of games, plus timed trials and early access for new games. You also get 10 per cent off the purchase of new or future games.

It works slightly different on PC to console, with an additional EA Play Pro membership available for Windows PC owners that adds the ability to play games as they are released as part of an increased fee.

EA Play is available for one monthly fee on PS4, Xbox One and PC. it will also be available on Xbox Series X/S from November, standalone and as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.

As we said above, EA Play is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One (and Xbox Series X/S soon), and PC. We also expect it to be available for PlayStation 5, but are yet to hear official confirmation.

You have to download an EA Play application for consoles, which serves as a portal to the games.

You can pay for EA Play either monthly or annually. Paying for an entire year's membership works out a lot cheaper - around 50 per cent cheaper, in fact - but you might prefer a smaller monthly payment.

It works slightly differently depending on the platform.

EA Play on PlayStation 4 is £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month or £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 for 12 months. It's a simple proposition and can be purchased through the PS4 itself - via a dedicated EA Play app.

It is exactly the same price for EA Play membership on an Xbox console as it is PS4 - £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month or £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 for 12 months. However, from the launch of the next-gen machines, it will also be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This costs £10.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month but, for that, you also get access to more than 200 Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, plus some Xbox Series games when they are launched, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold (required for online play on an Xbox machine), and Project xCloud - Microsoft's cloud gaming platform.

EA Play will be added to Game Pass Ultimate from November at no extra cost.

PC owners can subscribe to EA Play either through Electronic Arts' own Origin game store or Steam. It also costs £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month or £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 for 12 months and offers the same benefits as both the PS4 and Xbox versions.

A further membership plan is available for PC owners too, however - EA Play Pro. As previously mentioned, it adds access to brand new games as they are released in the shops, not just time limited versions. They are often available earlier than the general release date too.

EA Play Pro costs £14.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month or £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 annually.

EA Play gives unrestricted access to a stack of back catalogue games, called The Play List. They can all be downloaded to your console or PC and played as many times as you like as long as you continue to subscribe.

Save games will be stored on your respective machine or in the cloud, exactly as if you bought each game outright. So, if you decide to stop subscribing and purchase one of the games at a later date, you can carry on from where you left off.

In addition, early access trials of brand new games - such as the latest FIFA - give you 10 hours to play each full game. After this time, you will have to purchase the full game or wait several months for it to be added to The Play List.

In our experience, some games are added to the back catalogue after a few months, other, bigger games can take almost a year to be added.

Finally, all EA Play members get 10 per cent off digital game purchases.

EA Play Pro membership for PC owners (through Origin) adds "pro-level rewards and content" and early, unrestricted access to the deluxe versions of new games.

This is the list of games available on the Xbox One version of EA Play. The list may differ on other platforms. For example, the PS4 version of EA Play is reasonably new, while Electronic Arts has released plenty of PC exclusive titles over the years. Still, this will hopefully give you an idea of the sort of thing to expect.

More games are added regularly.

Alice: Madness Returns

Anthem

Army of Two

A Way Out

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield V

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Black

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Dante's Inferno

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

Fe

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIFA 20

Fight Night Champion

Heavy Weapon

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 25

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Medal of Honor Airborne

Mirror's Edge

MIrror's Edge Catalyst

NBA Live 15

NBA Live 16

NBA Live 18

NBA Live 19

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

NHL 17

NHL 18

NHL 19

NHL 20

Peggle

Peggle 2

Plants vs Zombies

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Rocket Arena

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Sea of Solitude

Shadows of the Damned

Skate 3

SSX (2012)

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Sims 4

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

UFC

UFC 2

UFC 3

Unravel

Unravel Two

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge!

Writing by Rik Henderson.