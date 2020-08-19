EA Play subscription service to arrive on Steam on 31 August

(Pocket-lint) - Electronic Arts recently announced a re-branded EA Play subscription service, and now it's revealing when the service will come to Steam.

The publisher said EA Play will launch on Steam on 31 August, bringing the number of platforms it's available on to four. You can also access it on PS4, Xbox One, and EA’s own Origin storefront on PC. EA originally announced plans to support Valve’s platform a year ago.

EA Play is a combination of the EA Access and Origin Access subscription services. When it announced the re-brand, EA said it decided to combine the services because it's “an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play".

EA Play subscribers will get access to big EA hits, such as The Sims 4. They'll also get special member-only content and can play early trials of new titles. They can also access "a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC".

EA Play costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year, while the premium tier, called EA Play Pro, costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 annually and includes early access to all of EA’s new titles. EA Play Pro used to be called Origin Access Premier. It was the premium version of Origin Access.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.