EA Access and Origin Access to become EA Play from 18 August

This time it's Electronic Arts, which is rebranding and streamlining its EA Access and Origin Access subscription services. They'll become EA Play starting Tuesday, 18 August. They're getting a fresh look, too. Origin Access Premier, the premium version Origin Access, will also become EA Play Pro. Finally, EA's annual live event, EA Play, will be called EA Play Live. So, the EA Play brand is on everything.

Electronic Arts said this move will not affect subscriber benefits, and in fact, the studio said you should expect more perks, including "exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles." The company described in a blog post that the rebrand is “an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play."

EA Play subscribers get access to special member-only content, and they can play early trials of new titles. They also get "instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC", Electronic Arts said.

Current subscribers won't have to do anything to move to this new service. The one thing we don't know yet is the price. However, currently, the basic models of EA Access and Origin Access cost $4.99 a month each, and Origin Access Premiere costs $14.99 a month.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.