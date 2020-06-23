EA's 7 upcoming Nintendo Switch games revealed

During its EA Play Live event, Electronic Arts revealed that it was double down on Nintendo Switch and committed to released more games on the platform in the coming year.

The social media head of one of EA's studios, Respawn Entertainment, said during the presentation that "seven new games" are "coming to Switch in the next 12 months". Alex Ackerman was talking about EA in general, rather that Respawn specifically.

However, before you get your hopes up that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or The Sims 4 will be Switch games soon, the seven games have now been revealed and they don't quite match the publisher's Xbox One and PS4 big hitters.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb revealed the entire list and, while good, it's not quite as impressive a line-up as it could be.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is one of the games and is already available. FIFA 21 is another coming at the same time as its current-gen console counterparts.

In addition, EA revealed during its recent online presentation that Apex Legends and the Tim Burton-esque action adventure Lost in Random will be available for Switch too.

The other games, according to Grubb, will be another, currently unknown EA Originals game - this time from new developer Velan Studios - plus multiplayer skirmish 'em up, Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville.

The final game on the list is a port of 2010's Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit which, like Burnout Paradise, is a Criterion Games classic.

That's about all folks. Our biggest disappointment, perhaps, is that there will still be no Madden game for Nintendo Switch unless plans change.

Oh well, there's always next year.