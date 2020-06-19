FIFA 21 release date, screens, features, trailers and more

FIFA 21 is official! To be honest, it was always going to be on the cards - there's been at least one FIFA game every year for almost three decades - but this is the first in the series that'll be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as current-gen consoles.

And that means it comes with additional bells and whistles (literally, in the latter case).

So here's what we know about it so far, including the official screengrabs (which you can slide through above), trailers, features, and more.

FIFA 21 will be available on all the usual platforms, as well as the next-gen consoles when they have launched. EA has also announced that it will be supporting Google Stadia for the first time too.

That means it'll be released for PS4, Xbox One, PC (via Steam and Origin), Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Plus the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they are available.

The game will also be part of EA's new Dual Entitlement incentive. This allows PS4 and Xbox One owners to purchase the game and upgrade them to their respective next-gen versions at a later date for free.

The only caveat is that, if you buy the physical disc copy for PS4, you will not be able to upgrade it on a PS5 Digital Edition console without a drive (you have to have the digital download version for that).

FIFA 21 will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch on 9 October 2020.

Members of EA Access or Origin Access Basic will be able to try the game on 1 October, while Origin Access Premier subscribers will get the full game.

The Google Stadia version will be available from "winter". The release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions is yet to be announced (likely as soon as PlayStation and Xbox reveal their own console launch dates).

We're yet to discover who will be on the cover of FIFA 21 (and it's inevitable multiple editions).

Considering Kylian Mbappé has so far appeared in the trailer and in the initial batch of screengrabs, we'd put good money on it being him.

Liverpool FC have also featured strongly - thanks to a close link and licence, with ex-head of EA Sports, Peter Moore, being the club's managing director. So that could also put another big name LFC player in contention: Mo Salah, anyone?

We're still waiting for a dedicated FIFA 21 trailer, but there is a combined FIFA and Madden next-gen trailer you can watch below...

General game features are still forthcoming, but we have learned about some of the enhancements planned for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

Both next-gen consoles have SSD storage and faster loading abilities, so EA Sports has promised "blazing load times" to get to "kick off in seconds".

The game will utilise the new haptic feedback talents of the PS5 DualSense controller.

Both of the new consoles have ray tracing-enabled graphics chips, which give developers the ability to produce much more realistic lighting effects and shading. EA hasn't revealed whether that's what aids its "new lighting system" but we suspect so.

Greater graphical power equals greater detail in the player models.

The animation engine has been reworked to give players even more responsiveness and realism.

Players will be more emotive when they don't have the ball. They'll scream for passes or adjust their shin pads, for example.

Reactions of the players, bench and fans will be more contextual, adding extra ambient realism.

We'll update this list - and the whole feature - as we learn more about FIFA 21.