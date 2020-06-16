Soccer Aid charity match switches to FIFA 20 pitch this year

Sadly, like so many other 2020 events, sporting and otherwise, this year's Soccer Aid was postponed. The annual charity football match between celebrities and ex-professionals did not go ahead on its originally planned early June date.

Even if the players themselves had committed to taking the field, there wouldn't have been a crowd available to cheer them on and, more importantly, raise the usual money for Unicef.

However, it's not all doom and gloom as a virtual replacement is planned.

Stars will participate in an eSoccer Aid tournament on Saturday 27 June, which you will be able to follow online.

Robbie Williams and other big celebrity names will play FIFA 20 against each other online, in order to raise money to help Unicef's fight against coronavirus and its impact on children's lives around the globe.

In addition, a Soccer Aid World XI FC team made up of some of football's greatest ever players is available in FIFA 20's Kick Off mode.

It includes Maradona, Pelé and Ronaldinho in the same team for the very first time, alongside Kenny Dalglish, Ryan Giggs, Alan Shearer and Ian Rush.

The Icons players involved were only previously playable within Ultimate Team.

"This is a unique and wonderful initiative to be part of because the Soccer Aid World XI FC is needed more than ever before. We have been able to bring together some of the best players ever to have played the game - and many of whom have played in Soccer Aid for Unicef previously - to create an in-game side that FIFA players can enjoy," said Unicef ambassador Williams.

"On Saturday 27 June, I'll be doing exactly the same when I take part in eSoccer Aid, which everyone will be able to watch and hopefully donate to - because all proceeds go towards helping stop the spread of coronavirus and limiting the impact on children’s lives."

Goalkeepers: Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar and Jens Lehmann.

Peter Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar and Jens Lehmann. Defenders: Marcel Desailly, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Sol Campbell, Roberto Carlos and Fabio Cannavaro.

Marcel Desailly, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Sol Campbell, Roberto Carlos and Fabio Cannavaro. Midfielders: Ruud Gullit, Luís Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ryan Giggs, Clarence Seedorf, Roy Keane, Robert Pirès, Juan Sebastián Veron, Lothar Matthäus, Claude Makélélé and Michael Essien.

Ruud Gullit, Luís Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ryan Giggs, Clarence Seedorf, Roy Keane, Robert Pirès, Juan Sebastián Veron, Lothar Matthäus, Claude Makélélé and Michael Essien. Forwards: Gianfranco Zola, Diego Maradona, Alan Shearer, Ian Rush, Henrik Larsson, Kenny Dalglish, John Barnes, Hernán Crespo, Alessandro Del Piero, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldinho, Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert and Pelé.

