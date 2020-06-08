EA Access is soon to be available on Steam

EA games are coming back to Steam with gusto.

Last year, EA said it was returning to Steam after moving away with its own games launcher/store back in 2011. The return to Steam started with games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but now includes a lot more titles.

Electronic Arts has kicked this off with a wave of games appearing on Steam, with over 25 games available with some decent discounts on fan favourites too.

The currently available games include various Need for Speed games, the classic Crysis shooters, BioWare classics Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age: Inquisition and more.

Not only are classic games now available on Steam, but the company has also said EA Access will be available soon too.

If you don't know already, EA Access is a subscription-based service that gives you access to play Electronic Arts games without forking out the full cost for each game. It also has other benefits like discounts, in-game benefits and more.

EA Access is already available for PS4 and Xbox One, there's also Origin Access on PC but for Steam fans this latest news is certainly welcome.

This subscription-based service will be coming to Steam "later this summer".

EA says it'll be showcasing more of the games that'll be coming to Steam during the EA Play Live event on 11 June.