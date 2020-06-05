EA announced in 2018 that it planned to remaster the Command & Conquer games for the PC, and now it's finally launching the collection.

Called the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, it includes Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, as well as the expansion packs Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath. Each game has been remastered with 4K graphics and textures, an improved UI, multiplayer support, and a remastered soundtrack from original composer Frank Klepacki.

Command & Conquer, also known as C&C, is a real-time strategy game franchise. First released in 1995 by developer Westwood Studios, which EA took over in 1998, the game's plot is set sometime in the near future when the Earth becomes contaminated by Tiberium. The UN-formed Global Defense Initiative tries to contain it, while the Brotherhood of Nod wants to harness it, and a war ensues.

The game was followed by Command & Conquer: Red Alert in 1996, which is set in an alternate universe and billed as the prequel to the original.

The original creators of the series, who now work at Petroglyph Games, as well as "many" of the original Westwood Studios team, were recruited to help EA create the remastered collection. EA said it also partnered with Lemon Sky Studios to "help bring these original games to 4K glory". It described Lemon Sky as one of the premier art studios around the world, specialising in remastering RTS titles.

"We've been working hand-in-hand with the Westwood veterans at Petroglyph to ensure the iconic gameplay remains authentic while adding key features for a modern experience. We could not be more grateful for the C&C community's support during this journey, and especially the feedback from our Community Council," said EA's creative director, Jim Vesselle, in the announcement.

The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is now available on EA's own Origin or Steam. It's also included with an Origin Access Premier subscription. It costs $20, and Origin Access Basic members get a 10 per cent discount.

EA has also released its source code under the GPL version 3.0 license, which means it'll be open to the mod community for years.