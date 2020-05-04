With no E3 this June - and no fan experience event neither - EA has opted to host a major games reveal event online on Thursday 11 June 2020.

It will "showcase" its games through a live broadcast and community content at 4pm PT.

Here then is how to watch it online.

The event will take place exclusively live on Thursday 11 June 2020, starting at 4pm PT. Here are the time for your region:

US West Coast: 4pm PT

4pm PT US East Coast: 7pm ET

7pm ET UK: 12am BST Friday 12 June

12am BST Friday 12 June Central Europe: 1am CEST Friday 12 June

1am CEST Friday 12 June Japan: 8am JST Friday 12 June

8am JST Friday 12 June Australia (Sydney): 9am AEST Friday 12 June

We hope to host the livestream right here on Pocket-lint closer to the date.

You should also be able to watch it across different EA social media channels - or on the dedicated website here.

EA is yet to announce which titles will be unveiled or shown during the online stream: "Further details on specific titles will be revealed over the coming weeks," it told us.

We'd put good money on FIFA 21 being part of the presentation - although we're not entirely sure how it will work considering most of the world's football leagues are currently suspended.

We also hope to find out more about the forthcoming Battlefield, which has been heavily rumoured in recent times.

And, it is likely we'll get an update on Bioware's next RPG in the Dragon Age series.

If we hear anything more concrete, we'll let you know.