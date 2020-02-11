It'd be tempting to assume that all is quiet when it comes to BioWare's Anthem, which released only a year ago this month to what you could charitably call a muted critical response.

Despite bits of the game looking, sounding and feeling excellent, in particular its suited-up flight mechanics, a lack of variety and structure saw it fail to hold players' interest.

BioWare has continued plugging away at it, though, and has just given a glimpse into its plans for Anthem going forward, via a blog post from the studio's general manager, Casey Hudson.

He explains that Anthem's structure is going to be substantially revised n the coming months to fundamentally change how it plays for the better.

Hudson does give a shout out to the seasonal packages that Anthem's been updated with, delivering some fresh content, but admits that "we recognize that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience, and it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion."

This new version of Anthem will apparently "reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards - while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting." That's quite a lofty goal given the product that BioWare initially released, but the fact that the studio is being open about its plans can't do any harm.

That said, the language Hudson uses isn't completely definitive on one key question - is this a massive new overhaul for Anthem, or the genesis of a second game? Time will tell on that front, and there's no suggestion that BioWare will rush, since that was precisely the attitude that contributed to the state Anthem launched in last February.

However, until the new Anthem experience is ready, players can expect less content for the existing version. There will be some anniversary content later this month, but no more full seasons of new events.