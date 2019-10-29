EA games are coming to Steam including Star Wars, The Sims and FIFA 20

Selected EA games are coming back to Steam, with EA Access also coming to the platform next year. The first EA game to be available on Steam is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is now available for pre-order and will hit the streets on 15 November.

EA hasn't exactly given us an extensive list of games that'll be coming to Steam. The Sims 4 and Unravel Two are also named.

For multiplayer games, EA says that "players on both Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together" - Apex Legends, FIFA 20, and Battlefield V are among the multiplayer games that'll be available next year.

The seeds of EA's move away from Steam date back to 2011 when EA launched its own Origin download platform. Now it seems the time has come to work together again. However, the move doesn't mean you'll be able to dump Origin or your EA account - it seems you'll need to have a linked Origin account to play EA games on Steam.

EA posted a steaming mug on its Twitter feed a few days back which people took as a strong hint that this move would happen.

EA suggests we keep an eye out for more news over the coming weeks and months. We will indeed.