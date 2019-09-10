FIFA 20 demo available for PS4, Xbox One and PC now

The latest game in the FIFA series, FIFA 20, comes out in just over three weeks time, but you can play it now.

EA has released a fully functioning demo as a free download for PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can nab it on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or Origin respectively.

Weighing in at around 6.5GB (on PS4 Pro, at least), the demo allows you to play an entire Champions League Group Stage match or 3v3 game of Volta - the new street football mode introduced with this year's outing.

Three stadiums are available to choose from: the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Stamford Bridge and the relatively new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And six teams can be selected to play as or against, including Liverpool (after all, Virgil van Dijk is one of the cover stars), fellow Champs League finalists Spurs, PSG, Real Madrid and Dortmund.

In previous years, Juventus was often one of the playable demo teams, but due to a licensing dispute, the Old Lady will not even be in the final game this time around. The team appears in rival eFootball PES 2020 instead.

Coincidentally (?), that game was also released in shops today. EA trying to steal its thunder, perhaps?

Regardless, we always love getting a taste of the action before the full FIFA release turns up. Now you can too.