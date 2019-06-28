Twitch Prime is celebrating Amazon Prime day early this year by giving away exclusive in-game content for Apex Legends and running special events too.

The streaming service is set to do free content giveaways for Apex Legends and EA Sports titles in the run-up to and throughout the Prime Day period.

Starting 3 July, Prime members will be able to unlock a free exclusive Legend skin and weapon skin for Apex Legends. Then there will be more unlocks throughout both July and August where gamers will be able to access three more exclusive Apex Legends skins as well as free content for several EA Sports games.

It's not known what EA Sports games are included yet, but there is a promise of content drops for "multiple" EA Sports titles. So it'll be worth making sure you're ready for the freebies.

In order to do so, you'll need to link your Twitch Prime account with your EA account. You can do that by following this link and logging into both accounts.

You can also see which accounts are connected to your Twitch account by following these steps:

Go to twitch.tv Go to your settings Click connections

If you don't already have a Twitch Prime account then it's worth signing up now as it costs just £7.99 a month or $12.99 in the US and you'll get access to this exclusive content as well as ad-free viewing across Twitch channels, exclusive emoticons, chat options and monthly free games too.

As well as the free content drops, Twitch Prime is holding two "massive" special events.

On 13 July, the Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments are happening in London and Las Vegas with the whole thing being live-streamed from 6 pm BST.

These special events are playing host to world-class athletes and celebrities as well.

In London, Sir Mo Farah, footballer Thierry Henry and street skateboarder Leticia Bufoni will be battling it out in an unannounced EA Sports title.

While in Las Vegas, music producer Murda Beatz, DJ Dillon Francis and other stars will be competing live in an Apex Legends battle. You'll be able to play with them too!

Ethan Evans, VP of Twitch Prime explained why all this is happening: "It's all part of our mission to make Twitch Prime one of the best deals in gaming, with monthly gaming content plus all the other benefits of Prime. We hope our members are going to love all the Prime Day content as much as we do, and we can’t wait to see everyone online for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments."