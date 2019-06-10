Ahead of E3 2019 - the world's largest gaming convention - kicking off in Los Angeles, EA took up its usual spot on the Saturday (8 June) to reveal its titles.

Electronic Arts doesn't actually show off its titles on the conference floor, instead taking up residence at the Hollywood Palladium for what it calls EA Play.

For 2019 there wasn't a huge number of titles revealed, but here are the best bits from the Play showcase and what to expect in 2019 and beyond.

Become a Jedi. In the same year when the Rise of Skywalker movie is incoming, Star Wars is a big deal. And Fallen Order looks to take the third-person format to new heights in terms of play - from traversing landscapes, to lightsaber combat and flying ships - while delivering cinematic cutscenes to immerse you in the action.

It's not a whole new game, but season two brings with it lots of extras into the Apex world: there's new character Wattson; there's a new weapon called the L-Star; and there will be new daily and weekly challenges to keep you playing.

Another year for the beautiful game in, er, beautiful videogame form. For FIFA 20 it's all about Volta, bringing 3v3 Rush, 4v4/Rush, 5v5 and Pro Futsal to vary the play. There's also a Volta Story Mode, but little details on the lead character or how that'll play just yet...

For our US friends it's all about the NFL when it comes to football. Madden 20 follows FIFA's path of introducing a story, following NFL Superstars on their journey from bottom to top.

After the big success of the first-person shooter, EA is continuing to treat the game's online players with new maps. Coming this June, as part of Chapter 4, you'll be treated to a Greek village and north African planes to bid battle against your multiplayer opponents.