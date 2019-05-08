We already had an inkling that Apex Legends would eventually come to mobile. EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, said as much during an earnings call in February.

Now it has reinforced its hope to bring the game to iPhone and Android. Wilson revealed during a further, later earnings call that the company is in "advanced negotiations" for the mobile version.

It could even be announced alongside season two for the console and PC version, with details on the latter expected to be unveiled at E3 2019 in June.

While the publisher will not attend the world's largest videogames convention, nor will it hold its annual keynote address from LA, it is still hosting its EA Play event in the city to run simultaneously.

Fans and press will be able to see and play new EA titles, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and FIFA 2020.

Apex Legends season two is unlikely to be playable there, but we will find out when it is due to arrive on multiple platforms (thought to be around the end of June). We'll hopefully also find out more on plans to make the game cross-play.

As reported by VGC, Wilson committed to many more software and feature updates in the future: "We’re now very focused on delivering for this massive global community with a long-term live service, including new seasons with more robust Battle Pass content, new legends, and exciting evolutions to the in-game environment," he said.