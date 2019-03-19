Apex Legends is adding a Fortnite style Battle Pass

Apex Legends season one is starting, a new legend has been announced and more besides.

We knew that there were seasons in the works and that Apex Legends would end up with a similar seasonal based system to Fortnite. What we didn't know was the pricing of the battle pass or what it would contain. Now we do.

The first season of Apex Legends is set to be called "Wild Frontier" and is set to begin today - 5 pm UK time, 10 am Pacific time.

What others call dangerous, Legends call Tuesday. Season 1: Wild Frontier coming at 10:00AM Pacific tomorrow: https://t.co/2ppF4L1WfM pic.twitter.com/ee17eJsCBy — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) 18 March 2019

These seasons offer "massive packs" of content to reward players and each season will also bring a new legend.

The new legend for the Wild Frontier season goes by the name of Octavio "Octane" Silva. A legendary adrenaline junky with metal legs whose abilities focus on speed. Apparently, he'll be able to "trade health for speed" and has "endless supply of Stim health regeneration" as well.

This news confirms the leaks that appeared on Twitter earlier this month.

The Battle Pass itself is set to reward Apex Legends players with cosmetic in-game items. Once you purchase the battle pass, you gain access to the rewards that are set to include things like weapon skins, new banner frames, XP boosts and more.

There are over 100 rewards this season and you'll have the entire season to earn them too. Season two is set to occur around June, so it's worth getting stuck in early.

On purchasing the Battle Pass, players will also immediately get access two three Wild Frontier-themed Legend skins to play with.

You can buy the Battle Pass via the in-game store using Apex Coins. The basic Battle Pass costs 950 Apex Coins (around $9.99/£7.99) or you can splash out 2,800 coins for the Battle Pass Bundle and get 25 levels and their associated rewards immediately.

Players get to keep what they earn this season and continue to use it in the next season as well.

Find out more over at EA's site.