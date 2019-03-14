Battlefield V Firestorm, the game's Battle Royale mode, will finally be available from Monday 25 March.

It will be available as a free download for all owners of Battlefield V on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. You can watch the official trailer above.

Firestorm is a 64-player Battle Royale game that takes place on Battlefield's "biggest map ever". Halvoy encompasses a wide range of different terrains, including snow-covered mountain tops and open waterfronts.

Like the main game, as well as fast-paced FPS action, the map is full of vehicles to drive on roads, water or even in the air. And, it can be played in squads, not just as a solo combatant.

There aren't that many World War II Battle Royale games around, so the theme is different for this type of thing. Destructible environments should lend it an extra dash of chaos too.

The official trailer comes after a gameplay tutorial for Firestorm was leaked onto the 'net. It shows some of the new features of the Criterion developed mode and gives you a handy heads-up before the update drops next week.

If you've not invested in Battlefield V yet, you can get it from as little as £27 on Amazon UK, $29.99 on Amazon US.