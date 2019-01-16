Electronic Arts has created an Alexa skill for fans of The Sims that will test their knowledge of the franchise, offer facts and even play the music from the entire game series.

And the voice assistant fun doesn't stop there; it has also added an in-game voice assistant to The Sims 4 that enables virtual families to control their smart homes and more.

Lin-Z is available as an update to the Mac and PC versions of the game. We're not sure if it will be added to console editions in future, but don't see why not.

Your in-game Sims can ask Lin-Z to play music, play trivia, order pizza and other stuff, tell jokes and even adjust the lighting.

As for the real world Sims skill for an Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device, it includes 140 songs from all of games, which can be played. There are 200 brain-teasing questions on all things The Sims to wrap your noggin around. And Alexa will answer multiple questions about the games if you ask.

The Sims skill is available through the Alexa app on iOS and Android. Once enabled you need only say "Alexa, play The Sims" and away you go.

It is available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India.