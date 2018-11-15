EA has confirmed it plans to remaster the Command & Conquer games for the PC, though we're a long ways off from you being able to play them.

The publisher's creative director has officially revealed that it is remastering both the original Command & Conquer and Red Alert in 4K. All the expansions - Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath? - will be included and bundled with the base games into one remastered collection, it said.

Command & Conquer, also known as C&C, is a real-time strategy video game franchise. Released in 1995, it was first developed by Westwood Studios, which was taken over by EA in 1998. The plot is set sometime in the near future, when the Earth becomes contaminated by something called Tiberium. The UN-formed Global Defense Initiative tries to contain it, while the Brotherhood of Nod wants to harness it. A global war ensues.

The game was followed by Command & Conquer: Red Alert in 1996, which is set in an alternate universe and billed as the prequel to the original. EA is promising that its new C&C remasters won't have any "microtransactions", and that the original creators of the series, who now work at Petroglyph Games, as well as "many" of the original Westwood Studios team, have been recruited to help EA create the remastered collection.

Composer Frank Klepacki has also returned. In a blog post, EA's creative director, Jim Vessella, gushed about meeting the people behind C&C:

"On a personal note, I can tell you the past few weeks have been surreal. During my first visit to Petroglyph, I was able to brainstorm 'C&C feel' with Joe, sit with Frank and hear him recite Commando lines, and gab with Steve about whether we should fix the Tib Dawn Harvester AI. Getting to chat C&C with the original developers has been one of the highlights of my gamer journey."

Finally, EA said it's partnering with Lemon Sky Studios to "help bring these original games to 4K glory". It described Lemon Sky as one of the premier art studios around the world. It specifically specialises in remastering RTS titles.