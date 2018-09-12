You can play FIFA 19 for free from tomorrow, as demo drops

Those eager to get their hands on FIFA 19 will be able to do so very soon. A demo for the game will be offered on PS4 and Xbox One as a free download from tomorrow, Thursday 13 September.

The full games comes out on 28 September, but the demo gives you a taste of what is to come.

You'll be able to play an authentic Champions League match, thanks to this year's acquisition of the licence. Teams on offer in the demo are Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Spurs, Juventus, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Roma.

In addition, you can also get a slice of what the final chapter of The Journey has to offer.

In The Journey: Champions, Alex Hunter is finally signed by Real Madrid and is out for Champions League glory. You will also get a teaser about the other playable stories for Alex's sister Kim and best-friend Danny Williams, as they work toward their own personal goals.

New gameplay features to experience in the demo include timed finishing, active touch, dynamic tactics and 50/50 battles.

If you want to pre-order the full game, you can do so on Amazon.co.uk for PS4 here, and Xbox One here.