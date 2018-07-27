EA is adding a new, premium tier to its PC monthly subscription service that adds all new EA games to the library you can access. This will include FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem.

Origin Access Premier was announced during E3 2018 but now we know prices and release date.

It will be available from 30 July, the company said during an earnings call, and will cost £14.99 a month or £89.99 a year as a flat payment.

Current Origin Access subscriber plans will be renamed Origin Access Basic and continue to give access to the vast EA back catalogue of games, plus timed trials of new games as before. The price will be changed, however, to £3.99 a month or £19.99 a year.

The new Premier tier will also be able to access the back catalogue.

Game trials are currently available to subscribers five days before release and that will be the case for the full versions for Premier members.

All subscribers will continue to be offered a 10 per cent discount on all EA games made on the Origin Store.

At present, EA has not revealed plans to add a new tier to its Xbox-only EA Access membership scheme.