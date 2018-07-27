  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. EA game news

EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem

|
EA EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem

- All new EA games included

- Plus entire back catalogue

- Existing subscription plan turns to Origin Access Basic

EA is adding a new, premium tier to its PC monthly subscription service that adds all new EA games to the library you can access. This will include FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem.

Origin Access Premier was announced during E3 2018 but now we know prices and release date.

It will be available from 30 July, the company said during an earnings call, and will cost £14.99 a month or £89.99 a year as a flat payment.

Current Origin Access subscriber plans will be renamed Origin Access Basic and continue to give access to the vast EA back catalogue of games, plus timed trials of new games as before. The price will be changed, however, to £3.99 a month or £19.99 a year.

The new Premier tier will also be able to access the back catalogue.

Game trials are currently available to subscribers five days before release and that will be the case for the full versions for Premier members.

All subscribers will continue to be offered a 10 per cent discount on all EA games made on the Origin Store.

At present, EA has not revealed plans to add a new tier to its Xbox-only EA Access membership scheme.

PopularIn Games
EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem
Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
These new GameCube controllers are optimised for Nintendo Switch
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
PUBG Mobile version 7 hits, bringing an epic War Mode, new rifle and clans
Comments