And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway

EA Sports has predicted the winner of the 2018 World Cup final using FIFA 18 and you might be surprised by the result.

With the FIFA 18 World Cup free update available for download from today, Tuesday 29 May, you too can determine who wins the tournament. But EA's prediction is that the eventual winner will be... dum, dum, dum... France.

Sorry England fans, according to the simulation, Gareth Southgate's mixture of young and old will not even get to the semi-finals.

Instead, the semis, according to the prediction, will be played by France and Belgium, plus Germany and Spain. France will beat Belgium 2-1, while Germany will defeat Spain 3-1 to set up a tight World Cup final.

France then went on to beat Germany on penalties in the shoot-out after a hard fought draw.

The FIFA 18 simulation also predicted that Antoine Griezmann will tie will Spain's Isco for top scorer and the Golden Boot. David De Gea will get the Golden Glove for his goalkeeping performances.

The World Cup 2018 update for FIFA 18 is available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC versions of the game. You don't have to pay any extra to download it.

You can find out more details of what the update adds here.