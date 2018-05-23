Watch: Battlefield V reveal trailer lands with launch date, preorder info

The follow-up to Battlefield 1 has been officially announced.

EA added Battlefield 1 to its shooter franchise two years ago, and now, it's announcing a release date and pre-order information for the next installment, called Battlefield V. (Confusing naming convention, we know.) This new game will launch 16 October 2018. It will return to World War II, with a focus on squad-based gameplay, despite the increasing popularity of royale competitive modes like PUBG and Fortnite.

The game's pre-order page is live with the following gameplay description:

"Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Take on immersive, all-out multiplayer with your squad in experiences like the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or witness human drama set against global combat in the single player War Stories. As you fight in epic, unexpected locations across the globe, enjoy the richest and most immersive Battlefield yet. Never be the same."

Battlefield V will be previewed for the first time at EA Play, EA’s event at E3 2018 in Los Angeles. The deluxe edition of the game goes on sale on 16 October for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the standard edition will be available on the same platforms from 19 October. You can pre-order it now for PC via Origin, as well as for PS4 and Xbox One. If you pre-order, you'll get early access to the open beta.

Those of you who want to learn more about the game's features can watch the live reveal below. Stand-out changes include a new Grand Operations mode, an online co-op called Combined Arms, single-player War Stories, and the ability to customise your Company's appearance and abilities. Plus, there's no Premium Pass; new battles, fronts, and rewards are "always on the horizon", EA said.