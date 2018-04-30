FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May

EA has announced that you will be able to play the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament inside FIFA 18 for free.

An update will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch from 29 May, which will add a huge swathe of World Cup in-game goodies and modes.

You will be able to play the entire World Cup tournament in Russia yourself. Plus, you will get a FIFA World Cup Kick-off mode, ability to make your own custom World Cup tournament and play in a FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team mode.

All 12 of the official stadiums to be used in the tournament will also be included.

All owners of the original FIFA 18 on the two consoles will be able to download the new modes and stadiums at no extra cost.

EA will be releasing a patch for FIFA Mobile too. For a limited time, starting 6 June, iOS and Android players will be able to take one of the 32 qualified nations to World Cup glory. They will even be able to play as a currently non-qualified team.

If you haven't yet got FIFA 18 for your chosen platform, you can buy it from Amazon.co.uk starting around £30.