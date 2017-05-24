Battlefield 1's next DLC has a female soldier class, due this summer

EA Dice has finally realised that Battlefield fans might want to fight online as a woman sometimes.

The developer announced it will add a female soldier to Battlefield 1's multiplayer component in its upcoming expansion, In the Name of the Tsar. Set to be released this summer, it will be the second downloadable content for Battlefield 1. It'll focus on the Russian Army and bring a new Russian Scout class to the multiplayer shooter. But the most interesting aspect is that it includes playable female soldiers.

“The Women’s Battalion of Death is represented by the Russian Scout class,” explained the Battlefield Twitter account on Tuesday. In other words, 15 years after the franchise debuted, gamers can finally fight as a woman online. And it's actually inspired by Russia's real-life 1917 military unit, The Women's Battalion of Death, a group of about 300 soldiers led by Maria Leontevna “Yashka” Bochkareva.

Battlefield 1 follows Battlefield 4 but is confusingly titled Battlefield 1. It released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC last October and is set during World War I, allowing you to fight in the air and on the ground in countries like France, Italy, and elsewhere. If you recall, the Battlefield franchise began as a World War II fighting game when it was launched in 2002, so EA is basically took things back with Battlefield 1.

EA said it will reveal more information about the Russian Scout at E3 in June.