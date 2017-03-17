This is what Mass Effect: Andromeda looks like in 4K HDR, simply stunning

Mass Effect: Andromeda will finally be available from next week, although Xbox One owners with EA Access subscriptions are able to play the first five hours already.

They will know what we are also rapidly finding out; that it is a worthy successor to one of the greatest role-playing games trilogies ever released. And while we work on our full, in-depth review, we thought we'd share a stunning gameplay video sent to us by Nvidia.

Not only does it explain some of the tech behind the forthcoming game, it was shot in glorious 4K HDR itself so shows exactly how good the game can look.

If you have a TV or box capable of playing YouTube in 4K HDR you're in for a treat.

Even without HDR, it still shows a simply stunning game and matches a previous 4K gameplay trailer released at the beginning of December last year that we also present below.

EA and Bioware's Mass Effect: Andromeda will be available from Thursday 23 March in the UK, on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

It will have HDR and enhanced graphics on PS4 Pro, while the PC version will have 4K HDR on supported graphics hardware, such as the Nvidia GTX 1080. It also supports Nvidia Ansel in-game screengrabbing, which captures 360 vistas of the action to view through a VR headset or interact with on a conventional flatscreen in a browser.