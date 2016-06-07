  1. Home
FIFA 17 release date, trailer and Frostbite Engine graphics revealed

- Coming 27 September US, 29 September UK

- Graphics rebuilt

- Debut at EA Play 12 June

Electronic Arts has released a teaser trailer for the next FIFA game and the biggest revelation so far is that the graphics have been completely overhauled.

That's because FIFA 17 has been rebuilt from the ground up using the Frostbite graphics engine, as seen in Battlefield games and, more recently, Star Wars Battlefront.

In addition, EA has revealed that the game will be available from 27 September in North America, 29 September everywhere else - a week after the release of the best Pro Evolution Soccer game we've seen in years. PES 2017 itself has had a major graphical refresh, with Metal Gear Solid 5's Fox Engine being used for that game.

We've already played a first-look build of the new PES but will have to wait until E3 2016 starts to get our hands-on FIFA 17. Thankfully, that's this weekend coming.

READ: PES 2017 preview: First extended play of potential FIFA beater

It will debut during the publisher's pre-E3 press conference - EA Play - on Sunday, 12 June. That starts at 9am BST and you can watch the livestream at ea.com/play2016.

For now, sit back and watch the teaser trailer, which does have some sneaky peeks at what will be possible with the Frostbite Engine when it comes to rendering footy players.

Let's hope the gameplay matches what are bound to be incredible visuals.

