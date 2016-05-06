Watch the trailer: Battlefield 5 is actually Battlefield 1 and set in World War I

Electronic Arts has announced a name for the next Battlefield game, and it debuted a trailer for the wartime first-person shooter.

The game, which follows Battlefield 4 but is confusingly titled Battlefield 1, will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on 21 October. It is set during World War I, allowing you to fight in the air and on the ground in countries like France, Italy, and elsewhere. If you recall, the Battlefield franchise began as a World War II fighting game when it was first launched in 2002, so EA is basically taking things back with Battlefield 1.

In a blog post, EA described why it chose World War I as the setting for the game: "With Battlefield 1 we set out to create some of the largest create, most dynamic battles in FPS history while continuing to tap into what fans love most about the franchise. One of the things that makes World War I such an amazing era is just how advanced it really was [...] Tanks, planes, machine guns, artillery - a lot of the tech you've used in other Battlefield games was perfected during this era, letting the classic Battlefield DNA shine through."

Battlefield 1 has a single-player mode as well as online multiplayer, and it will let you join 64-player battles. Watch the game's first trailer below to see all sorts of World War I goodness featured throughout, including global-scale conflict, tanks, trucks, and plenty of zeppelins.