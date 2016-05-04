EA is working with Titanfall's Respawn on a new Star Wars game

A new game set in the Star Wars universe is coming.

EA has announced - on May the 4th (be with you), of course - that it has partnered with Respawn Entertainment on a new Star Wars game. It didn't provide too many details about the upcoming title - apart from it will be a "third-person action adventure game."

Jason West and Vince Zampella, who are best known for the Call of Duty franchise at Infinity Ward, founded Respawn Entertainment. It's also the same studio behind Titanfall and Titanfall 2, the latter of which was just released in March for Xbox One and Windows PC.



Patrick Soderlund, EA Studios' Executive Vice President, said in a blog post that he spent time working with Zampella and his group. He noted "their obsession with making games" made Titanfall successful, and now, with a new team led by Stig Asmussen, Star Wars fans will get to see "what they can do when you combine that great attention to gameplay with the power of Star Wars."

"There’s never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan. The passion we’re seeing for Star Wars [...] is fueling our development teams and our partners to create unique interactive extensions of this deep, meaningful universe. As a game maker, nothing is more exciting," Soderlund added.

Respawn's new game isn't the only upcoming Star Wars title. Visceral Games, which is the team behind Dead Space, is working on a game too.