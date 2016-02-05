You could soon be playing Mirror's Edge Catalyst, beta registration opens
- Closed public beta soon
- PS4, Xbox One and PC owners to take part
- Game out 26 May
EA's long-awaited sequel to Mirror's Edge may have been put back to a May release but you will still be able to play it soon. The gaming giant has started a registration process to sign up for a public closed beta of Mirror's Edge Catalyst that will start soon.
Available for PS4, Xbox One and PC owners, the closed beta will give you the chance to try out the new free-running engine and, it is claimed one the PlayStation Blog, a change to experience combat in the game.
It is unlikely that there will be much story content on offer, rather a chance to play the multiplayer aspects as the beta's purpose is undoubtedly to stress test servers. However, at least you won't have to wait almost four months to get a taste.
You can sign up to the closed public beta on a dedicated website at mirrorsedge.com/beta. You will need a EA account to register.
Electronic Arts will reveal the actual date of the beta closer to the time.
Mirror's Edge Catalyst will be released on 24 May in the US, 26 May in the UK for PS4, Xbox One and PC. It features the first-person, free-running exploits of Faith and her constant fight for freedom in a high tech future.
