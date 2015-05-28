FIFA 16 introduces women's football for the very first time

Football's governing body might be in turmoil right now, but Electronic Arts has released some details about its forthcoming FIFA 16 that reminds us that there is more to the sport than money laundering, fraud and indictments.

The latest FIFA game will bring the franchise into the 21st century at last, introducing a feature that many have requested for many years: women's football.

That doesn't quite mean that you will be able to emulate Liverpool Ladies' last day heroics when they won the league title last year, but you will have the chance to play as some of the world's best female footy stars in international matches. England is one of 12 women's international teams to be included.

England captain Steph Houghton has had her likeness recreated for inclusion in the new game, which she sees as a massive leap forward in recognition for the sport. "The whole team are thrilled to be included in FIFA 16," she said.

"It's a really exciting year for women's football with the forthcoming World Cup and to find out we will be included in FIFA for the first time is a special feeling. To be one of the first female players included in the game is something we'll always be able to look back on and be proud of. Hopefully it will help raise the profile of the women's game even further."

FIFA 16 will be available later this year for Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3.