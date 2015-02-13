Hasbro is letting you pick the cities in its next Monopoly board game

It's Monopoly's 80th anniversary, and to celebrate, Hasbro wants you to choose which cities from across the world will be featured as property spaces in the latest version of its Monopoly board game launching this autumn.

The new version will be a "Monopoly Here & Now: World Edition", and people from the UK and Ireland can cast their votes at the Vote Monopoly website until midnight on 4 March. Monopoly has already curated a list of 80 destinations for you to choose from, including London, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Cardiff.

If your city isn't in the list, Monopoly is offering a "Wild Card Week" from 3 March until 9 March, in which people can submit their specific destinations as well as encourage others to vote for it. The most popular cities overall will make it into the game, and then the game is expected to go on sale globally this autumn.

The final list of cities will be announced on 19 March, which is both Monopoly Day and Monopoly's official birthday. Although Hasbro now produces the game, the Parker Bothers were the first to publish the current and most well-known version of the game in 1935, and the history of Monopoly can be traced back to 1903.

Hasbro said its new Monopoly Here & Now: World Edition game will feature iconic landmark tokens and new gameplay (where players race round the board to visit locations and collect passport stamps and cash).

