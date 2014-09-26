  FIFA 15: Stars whinge about their stats in EA’s biggest football game yet

FIFA 15 is out in the UK today and fans will notice just how accurately it captures the likenesses and playing styles of some of the world's top players, especially those in the Barclays Premier League. The next-generation versions, for PS4 and Xbox One, benefit greatly from a major overhaul in the way players look and move thanks to access to hundreds of the footballers in England's top division.

However, it wasn't all plain sailing for EA Sports. As the development team toured the training grounds of teams around the country, it suffered numerous complaints from the stars of the league about their abilities in the game.

As reported by the Daily Star newspaper, players who play the games in Electronic Arts' hugely successful football franchise were keen to make their feelings known about their inclusion.

"You've got to do your research," said ex-Manchester United and now QPR defender Rio Ferdinand. "Can you please put the right stats on the Man Utd players and also, now I'm at QPR, can you elevate their stats to the right level.

"I don't know who's doing the stats at head quarters but if you want me to come down there and talk to you properly face to face I'll do that."

He went on to highlight his own character statistics in the game.

"I'm quick man. Or I was. I was quick..."

Manchester City wide man Samir Nasri also had some feedback.

"I'm not quite happy with my speed in the game," he said. "Especially because I play on the wing.

"I am quite a bit quicker than I am in the game. I'm only rated 81 or 82 (out of 100). It's not enough."

Perhaps most surprising is the comment by Chelsea's Eden Hazard, who is one of the cover stars of the game.

"I need to be taller by about three or five centimetres," he complained.

Thankfully, these comments were all made before the final statistics and character models were rendered, so there was enough time to implement them if needed. Hear that Rio? If needed.

FIFA 15 is available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3, PC and Nintendo Wii. Prices vary.