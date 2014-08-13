  Watch the EA Gamescom 2014 press conference right here

Electronic Arts will host its Gamescom 2014 press conference from its booth on the show floor this year and we've got the livestream of the whole shebang right here on Pocket-lint.

The event starts at 9am BST (10am CET, 4am EDT, 1am PDT) and you can expect to see gameplay and trailers from the company's biggest games for Christmas this year. There will also be plenty of teasers for titles coming in 2015 too.

EA has already revealed that it will be sharing more on FIFA 15, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Battlefield Hardline, The Sims 4, Dawngate and some new content for Titanfall. We're hoping we'll see a progression report on the new Star wars Battlefront too, having been given a tantalising taste during E3 in June.

After the press conference, Pocket-lint will be going hands-on with several of the games on show to give your our first or, in some cases, second impressions.

We'll also be reporting from Gamescom in Cologne all week and you can follow what we get up to on our dedicated Gamescom 2014 hub. There'll be an interview or two with some of the biggest names in games, so we urge you to check back often.

Now on with the show.