  EA Access gives Xbox One players access to full games for a monthly subscription fee

EA has partnered with Microsoft to offer a new subscription service called EA Access.

With either a monthly or annual membership to EA Access, Xbox One players will have access to several EA games. The new service is starting today for a select group of beta gamers, but it will launch globally and exclusively for the Xbox One soon.

"At EA, we are always looking for new ways to make it easier for gamers to play more EA games across all platforms, and we are excited about what EA Access will offer to players on Xbox One," announced EA in a blog post published on Tuesday.

"EA Access membership unlocks The Vault, a collection of EA’s biggest games on Xbox One ready for you to download and play," added EA.

Other EA Access benefts include the ability to save 10 per cent on purchases of EA digital content for Xbox One offered through the Xbox Games Store and experience trials of new EA games before they publically release.

The beta currently offers the following four games: IFA 14, Madden NFL 25, Peggle 2, and Battlefield 4. Membership starts at $4.99 a month, and EA promised to add more titles to the beta soon. You will also be able to purchase an annual membership for $29.99 per year on Xbox Live.

EA said it would further offer EA Access at US retail stores as well as at Amazon.com for Xbox One gamers across Europe and Canada.