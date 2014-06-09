  FIFA 15 coming autumn with more dynamic crowds, including The Kop at Anfield

Electronic Arts has been vocal on its FIFA franchise in recent times. but more was revealed during its E3 2014 press conference in Los Angeles.

Focusing 100 per cent on the next-generation versions of the game, the EA Sports team revealed that a number of key improvements have been made for the latest in the long-running footy franchise.

For a start, player models are enhanced and are much more authentic. Crowds and the ambience in stadiums has been given even more emphasis this time around. EA introduced more dynamic crowds in the PS4 and Xbox One versions of FIFA 14, but they are even more realistic and vibrant in FIFA 15. It has also concentrated on accurately replicating famous grounds, including Liverpool's Anfield and, specifically, the world famous Kop end.

Gameplay has also been improved, with players being given emotional responses to action on the field. In addition, they have memories, so will react differently depending on incidents that occurred earlier in a game. Another graphical tweak is that the pitch itself is "living". Boot marks and ripped turf will stay that way for the duration of a match.

Players are more agile than ever before and have more tricks and steps.

We'll bring you more on FIFA 15 when we play it on the show floor at E3 in the coming days. It will be released in the autumn - we suspect around the start of the new football season.