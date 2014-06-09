  Watch the EA E3 2014 press conference right here: FIFA 15, Madden 15, Battlefield Hardline and more

It's E3 time again, which means the next year or so's worth of games will be unveiled, many for the first time and the larger companies will host barnstorming events to whet your insatiable gaming appetite.

Microsoft and Sony will host events for their specific console brands, while Electronic Arts and Ubisoft will have their own showcases for their line-ups. And in the case of EA, you can watch the event live from Los Angeles right here on Pocket-lint.

The show starts today, 9 June, at 12pm PT, 5pm ET and 8pm back in the UK.

Expect to see some of EA's biggest franchises grow another year older, including FIFA 15, Madden NFL 15 and NHL 15. And if you're like us, you will be glued to the action when more is unveiled about Dragon Age: Inquisition and the latest addition to the Battlefield series: Battlefield Hardline.